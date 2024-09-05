BSNL offers 3GB daily 4G data for just Rs 214, undercutting Jio and Airtel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL affordable recharge plan

After the recent price hike from major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, many telecom subscribers in India started switching to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. The state-owned telecom company also took advantage of this situation to reclaim its lost glory and pace up its 4G service rollout across the country. As private telecom operators have increased their mobile tariffs by 15 percent on average, BSNL is advertising its affordable recharge plans to attract subscribers.

Recently, BSNL, via its X handle (formerly Twitter), posted about one of its affordable recharge plans that offers 3GB data per day for just Rs 214 per month. This plan is priced at Rs 599 and offers 84 days of validity. Here are all the details about this recharge plan that you need to know.

BSNL Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs. 599 and is valid for 84 days. In terms of benefits, it offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan is also ideal for heavy data users as it provides 3GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days, totaling 252GB of data during the plan's validity period. At just Rs. 214 per month, it is one of the most affordable plans for 3GB data per day.

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Hindu, BSNL's Andhra Pradesh Principal General Manager, L. Srinu, shared during a recent press conference that BSNL is gearing up to launch its 5G services by Sankranti in 2025.

The company is currently dedicated to enhancing its infrastructure, including towers and essential equipment, to expedite the rollout of 5G. Notably, BSNL’s 4G technology, supplied by Tata Consultancy Services, is designed to seamlessly transition to 5G, minimising the need for substantial additional investments.

The 5G rollout will commence in areas where BSNL has already introduced its 4G services, ensuring a streamlined and effective upgrade process.

