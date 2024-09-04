BSNL under Rs 250 affordable plans offer unlimited benefits to new subscribers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL recharge for new customers

Major telecom operators in India such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi hiked their tariff plans in July this year. The hike affected both prepaid and postpaid customers and increased recharge plans by 15 percent on average. Considering this, many telecom subscribers in India started switching to state-owned BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. The state-owned telecom company also took advantage of the situation and started rolling out its 4G services at a rapid pace to attract more subscribers. The company has also rolled out two special recharge plans for new customers.

These recharge plans offer many benefits such as unlimited calling, free SMS, and high-speed 4G data at an affordable price. These plans are priced at Rs 108 and Rs 249 and are applicable to new customers only. Here are all the details you need to know about these plans.

BSNL Rs 108 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 108. It offers unlimited voice calling on any networking including national roaming. In addition to this, users will also get 1GB of high-speed data with this plan for 28 days. However, no free SMS is available with this recharge plan.

BSNL Rs 249 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 249. It offers unlimited voice calling on any networking including national roaming. In addition to this, users will also get 2GB of high-speed data with this plan for 45 days. This plan also offers 100 free SMS per day.

Meanwhile, BSNL has recently upgraded the speed limit available with its affordable fibre broadband plans. The state-owned company has increased the speed limit for its Rs 249, Rs 299, and Rs 329 plans. BSNL’s most affordable fibre broadband plan starts at Rs 249 per month. Initially, the plan offered up to 10 Mbps speed to subscribers, but now it provides up to 25 Mbps speed. Similarly, the other two plans, Rs 299 and Rs 329 will also offer 25 Mbps speed, which was previously limited to 10 Mbps and 20 Mbps, respectively.

