BSNL increases under Rs 350 broadband plans speed, challenge Jio, Airtel's market dominance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL fibre broadband

Recently, major telecom operators in India such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi have increased their mobile tariffs by up to 15 percent on average. As a result, many mobile subscribers in India are switching to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. BSNL is also expanding its 4G services rapidly to attract more subscribers. The state-owned company is making its broadband plans more affordable to compete with Jio and Airtel, who also offer broadband services in many towns and cities of the country.

BSNL has recently upgraded the speed limit available with its affordable fibre broadband plans. The state-owned company has increased the speed limit for its Rs 249, Rs 299, and Rs 329 plans. Here are all the details you need to know:

BSNL affordable fibre broadband plans:

BSNL’s most affordable fibre broadband plan starts at Rs 249 per month. Initially, the plan offered up to 10 Mbps speed to subscribers, but now it provides up to 25 Mbps speed. Similarly, the other two plans, Rs 299 and Rs 329, will also offer 25 Mbps speed, which was previously limited to 10 Mbps and 20 Mbps, respectively.

These plans come with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). The Rs 249 plan has a 10GB FUP, while the Rs 299 plan comes with a 20GB FUP. After reaching the FUP limit, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps for these plans. Similarly, the Rs 329 plan comes with a 1000 GB FUP, and speed will be reduced to 4 Mbps after reaching the FUP.

Image Source : BSNL BSNL affordable fibre broadband plans

It is important to note that the Rs 249 and Rs 299 plans are only available to new users. Additionally, the Rs 329 plan is available in selected circles.

Meanwhile, if you are thinking about switching to BSNL for cost-effective recharge plans, it's crucial to verify if BSNL's network is accessible in your city. Whether you reside in Delhi or any other city in the country, you can check BSNL's network coverage in various areas. We have a guide on how to do this.

ALSO READ: BSNL Rs 199 vs Rs 197 recharge plan: Which plan offers better value?