BSNL Rs 199 vs Rs 197 recharge plan: Which plan offers better value?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has recently introduced several recharge plans that outshine those offered by private companies. Users can enjoy numerous benefits, including unlimited calling and low-cost data. The company is also providing long-validity plans at an affordable price. Under Rs 200, BSNL offers two plans with unlimited calling, data, and long validity. One of these plans provides a validity of up to 70 days.

Here, we will compare two BSNL recharge plans that are available under Rs 200 to help you decide which plan is best for you.

BSNL Rs 199 recharge plan:

Priced at Rs 199, this recharge plan offers users 2GB of data and 100 free SMS per day. With a validity of 30 days, users can enjoy a total of 60GB of data.

Additionally, this plan includes unlimited voice calling to any network across the country, as well as free calling and roaming on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai.

BSNL Rs 197 recharge plan:

This recharge plan, priced at Rs 197, offers users a total validity of 70 days. It is the most affordable recharge plan among all telecom companies, providing a validity of up to 70 days.

Users get the benefit of unlimited voice calling for 18 days and 2GB of data per day for the same duration, totaling 36GB of data. In this prepaid recharge plan, users are offered free incoming calls for 70 days.

BSNL Rs 199 vs Rs 197 plan: Which recharge plan is best for you?

If you require a recharge plan that provides 2GB of data daily for 30 days, then the Rs 199 plan is the best option for you. However, if you need a recharge plan with extended validity to keep your SIM card active, then the Rs 197 plan is the best choice for you.

