BSNL's Rs 107 vs Rs 153 recharge plan: Which plan best suits your needs?

BSNL has been gaining popularity following the recent tariff hike by major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi. This state-owned telecom provider offers the most affordable recharge plans in the country, which has attracted many subscribers. Additionally, BSNL is rapidly rolling out its 4G services across the country. If you are using BSNL or considering switching to it, we're here to compare two of its affordable recharge plans to help you decide which one is best for you.

BSNL offers two affordable recharge plans priced at Rs 107 and Rs 153, with only a Rs 46 price difference between the two. However, they differ significantly in their benefits. Here are all the details about these recharge plans.

BSNL Rs 107 recharge plan

This BSNL is priced at Rs 107 plan and is especially advantageous for users with lower data usage. This plan stands out due to its extended validity period of 35 days, surpassing the typical 20-28-day validity offered by other providers at a similar price point. Instead of unlimited calls, users receive 200 calling minutes that can be utilised across all networks.

In addition to this, users will get 3GB of 4G data with this recharge plan.

BSNL Rs 153 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 153 and is useful for heavy data users. This plan offers unlimited calling in all networks. Users will also get 26GB of 4G data and the speed will reduce to 40 kbps after 26GB data. This plan is valid for 26 days. In addition to this, users will also get complimentary Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon, Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, BSNL Tunes, and Lystn Podocast.

BSNL Rs Rs 107 vs Rs 153 recharge plan: Which is best for you?

If you require extended validity with limited data availability, the Rs 107 recharge plan is the best option for you. Conversely, if you need more data along with some OTT benefits, then the Rs 153 recharge plan would be the better choice for you.

