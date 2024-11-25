Jio partners with Qualcomm to launch an affordable 5G smartphone

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio 5G Smartphone

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio stands as the largest telecom company in India, with over 490 million users nationwide. The company is known for its affordable recharge plans and budget-friendly 4G smartphones. If you're a Reliance Jio enthusiast, there's exciting news on the horizon: Mukesh Ambani is set to launch an budget 5G phone.

Reliance Jio has established a robust 5G network across many regions of the country, and it is offering customers unlimited 5G data for free with most of its recharge plans. Now, the company is in the process of developing what could be India’s most affordable 5G smartphone, which promises to provide significant relief to millions of customers.

Collaborations Underway with American Firm

Recent reports indicate that Jio is currently collaborating with an original equipment manufacturer to produce these low-cost 5G phones. Notably, the telecom giant may partner with the American company Qualcomm, known for its semiconductor technology.

Additionally, Jio’s Vice President, Sunil Dutt, stated that the company is engaged in discussions with various smartphone manufacturers. He emphasised that Jio is focused on device manufacturing and partner collaborations, ensuring that there will be no connectivity issues with the budget-friendly 5G smartphones.

Enhanced Connectivity On the Way

Sunil Dutt also mentioned that discussions with the renowned company Qualcomm are progressing, as the goal is to provide an accessible and affordable smartphone to millions of customers throughout the country. He noted that the new smartphone will facilitate improved network connectivity at a lower price for users.

Meanwhile, India is gearing up to launch a substantial financial incentive program, offering up to USD 500 crore, aimed at encouraging companies to manufacture components locally for various electronic devices, such as mobile phones and laptops. This initiative is designed to bolster the burgeoning tech sector while also reducing reliance on imports from China.

The scheme is anticipated to be rolled out within the next two to three months, providing financial backing to both international and domestic firms that meet specific criteria. Currently, the plan, developed by India’s electronics ministry, is in the process of being finalised, with necessary approvals from the finance ministry expected shortly.

