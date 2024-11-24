UIDAI updates name correction rules for Aadhaar cards holders: What you must know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar Card

The Aadhaar Card has become an essential document in today’s world, serving as a vital form of identification wherever ID proof is required. Without it, applying for any government scheme is nearly impossible. Therefore, if incorrect information appears on your Aadhaar card, it can lead to significant issues.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers a way for Aadhaar holders to correct their information. Some changes can be made from the comfort of your home, while others necessitate a visit to an Aadhaar center. Recently, however, UIDAI has implemented stricter rules regarding the modification of names on Aadhaar cards.

Now, a Gazette Notification is required to make any changes. This decision was made to combat cases of fraud. Whether you want to change your full name or just tweak a few letters, you'll need to present a Gazette Notification. Additionally, a second form of ID that includes the full name of the Aadhaar holder must be submitted. Acceptable forms of this ID include a PAN card, voter ID, driving license, service ID card, or passport.

While the process for changing a name has become more complicated, UIDAI has simplified the procedure for updating your address or enrolling for a new Aadhaar. You can now use a passbook from any public sector bank for these tasks, making it more straightforward than ever.

In other news, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently implemented a series of measures aimed at protecting individuals from scams and online fraud. One of the most significant steps taken by TRAI is the directive to telecom companies to ensure message traceability. This decision, initially announced in August, primarily focuses on commercial messages and One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

While telecom companies were originally given a deadline of October 31 to implement these traceability measures, this deadline has since been extended to November 31 at the request of major players such as Jio, Airtel, VI, and BSNL. As the new deadline approaches, these companies are required to comply with TRAI's regulations concerning the tracking of commercial and OTP messages.

ALSO READ: Why this memory chip company has become problem for Samsung