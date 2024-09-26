Jio introduces new recharge plan, offers 2GB daily data for Rs 10

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio new recharge plan

Jio along with other private telecom operators in India such as Airtel and Vi hiked its recharge plan with effect from July 3. The company increased both its prepaid and postpaid recharge by up to 15 percent. Due to the hike in tariff, many subscribers started migrating towards BSNL which still offers the most affordable recharge plans in the country. Considering this, Jio has introduced some new affordable recharge plans for its subscribers.

Jio’s new recharge plan offers unlimited calling with 2GB daily data for 98m days for around Rs 10 per day. Here are all the details you need to know about this recharge plan.

Jio Rs 999 recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 999 and is valid for 98 days. It offers unlimited calling with 100 free SMS per day. Subscribers also get 2GB daily data for 98 days with this recharge plan.

In addition to this, the plan also offers unlimited 5G internet access for free. Furthermore, subscribers will also get complimentary subscriptions to JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema.

Image Source : FILEJio Rs 999 recharge plan

In other news, Airtel has recently unveiled new data packs priced at Rs 161, Rs 181, and Rs 361, all with a 30-day validity. These additional recharge options are designed to enhance Airtel's data offerings, which were previously limited to a select few plans with restricted validity.

The Rs 161 plan provides 12GB of data for 30 days without a daily limit, equating to approximately Rs 13 per GB. In a similar vein, the Rs 181 plan offers 15GB of data for 30 days with no daily limit, averaging at about Rs 12 per GB. Lastly, the Rs 361 plan includes 50GB of data for 30 days without a daily limit, costing users around Rs 7 per GB.

ALSO READ: Android users must delete THESE malicious apps to prevent hacking