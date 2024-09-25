Android users must delete THESE malicious apps to prevent hacking

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Android virus

A recent warning has surfaced for Android users. This warning is regarding the presence of the Necro Trojan virus in several apps available on the Google Play Store. This malicious virus is designed to steal data from mobile devices and transfer it to hackers. Besides data theft, it can also surreptitiously install additional malware apps on the infected device. The presence of the Necro Trojan virus has been confirmed in two apps available on the Google Play Store, namely modified versions of Spotify and WhatsApp.

Google has promptly taken action by removing these compromised apps from its platform. Furthermore, there are concerns that the Trojan virus may also be present in popular gaming apps such as Minecraft.

Previous instances

The Necro Trojan virus initially appeared in the PDF creator app CamScanner in 2019, which had over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Although a security patch resolved the issue, this dangerous virus has resurfaced in two other apps – Wuta Camera and Max Browser, both of which have also been removed from the Play Store by Google.

Security researchers have also cautioned users about the risks associated with downloading unofficial modded versions of popular apps from third-party websites. The Necro Trojan virus has been identified in modded versions of various apps, including Spotify, WhatsApp, Minecraft, Stumble Guys, Car Parking Multiplayer, and Melon Sandbox.

What users need to do

To safeguard their devices, users are advised to immediately delete the compromised apps and refrain from installing modded versions of apps. It's important to avoid unofficial sources and only download apps from the official Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, CERT-In is advising all iPhone and iPad users to ensure that they are using the latest iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 software versions. It has been discovered that vulnerabilities affect devices running software versions earlier than iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

These vulnerabilities could potentially allow cybercriminals to access sensitive data, bypass security measures, and carry out cross-site scripting attacks. For older devices, it is recommended to update to iOS 17.7 and iPadOS 17.7, if they are not eligible for iOS 18. These recent releases worldwide address the vulnerabilities, thereby enhancing the security of older devices.

