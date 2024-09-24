Airtel introduces 3 new data plans, offering 1GB of data for Rs 7

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel data plans

Airtel has introduced three affordable recharge plans tailored for heavy internet users. Amid the pandemic, telecom companies offered work-from-home plans with additional data. Airtel's data packs are priced at Rs 161, Rs 181, and Rs 361, each offering a 30-day validity. These new recharge plans will make Airtel’s data plan more comprehensive which was earlier limited to a few selected plans with limited validity.

Airtel's new data recharge plans

The Rs 161 plan provides 12GB of data for 30 days without a daily limit, costing users approximately Rs 13 per GB.

Similarly, the Rs 181 plan offers 15GB of data for 30 days with no daily limit, averaging at about Rs 12 per GB.

Lastly, the Rs 361 plan includes 50GB of data for 30 days without a daily limit, costing users around Rs 7 per GB.

Image Source : FILEAirtel data recharge plan

Additionally, Airtel has a Rs 211 recharge plan with a 30-day validity, providing users with 1GB of data daily, totaling 30GB for about Rs 7 per day.

In other news, Vi has now reduced the validity of some of its existing recharge plans. The affected plans are priced at Rs 479 and Rs 666, both of which offer a limited amount of data.

The Vodafone Idea Rs 479 prepaid plan originally provided 56 days of validity. However, following the adjustment, it now offers 48 days, reflecting a reduction of eight days. This plan includes 1 GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling.

On the other hand, the Rs 666 prepaid plan, which includes Vi Hero benefits, now has a validity of 64 days, down from the previous 77 days. This plan includes 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, users will have access to Vi Hero benefits such as Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, and Data Delight.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra available under Rs 70,000 during Amazon Sale: Should you buy one?