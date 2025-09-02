Jio, Airtel, Vi users: Here's how many days does a SIM work without recharge If you don't have an active recharge on your mobile number and are wondering how many days it will remain active, here’s what Jio, Airtel, and Vi's policies say.

Recharge plans have become more expensive since the last tariff hike in July of last year. While telecom operators have started offering voice-only plans following intervention from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), these plans are still too costly for people who use a secondary SIM card.

Many users keep a secondary SIM for various reasons. Some get better network coverage at home with one SIM and better coverage at work with another. Others use a secondary SIM specifically for banking services. To address this, telecom operators allow users to receive incoming calls and SMS for an extended period, even without an active recharge plan. This lets them stay connected without the need for even a basic recharge.

If you're wondering how long you can continue receiving incoming calls and messages without recharging, here's a detailed breakdown.

Understanding SIM deactivation

Your mobile number will be deactivated if you don't use it for a continuous period of 90 days. This includes no voice or video calls, outgoing SMS, or data usage.

However, there's a specific process. If your account balance is more than Rs 20 at the end of the 90-day period, telecom companies will automatically deduct Rs 20 to extend your non-usage period by another 30 days. This process will continue until your balance drops below Rs 20, at which point your number will be deactivated.

If your number is deactivated, you have 15 days to reactivate it by paying a Rs 20 fee. If you fail to pay within this period, your number will be permanently disconnected.

This policy applies to all major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

References:

Vodafone Idea:

Link: https://www.myvi.in/regulatory-notices

(Image Source : VI)Vi SIM deactivation policy

Jio:

Link: https://www.jio.com/jcms/en-in/regulatory/

(Image Source : JIO )Jio SIM deactivation policy

Airtel:

Link: https://www.airtel.in/telecom-tariff/telecom-charter?icid=footer#

(Image Source : AIRTEL)Airtel SIM deactivation policy

