eSIM-only iPhones? Apple rumoured to remove physical SIM card slot from iPhone 17 Series According to reports, Apple iPhone 17 Series will be launched without a SIM card tray. Additionally, the company may introduce its thinnest phone yet, the iPhone 17 Air, in this lineup.

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated iPhone 17 series is set to launch on September 9 at Apple's "Awe-Dropping" event. While leaks and rumours have been circulating for months, a new report suggests a significant change: all models of the iPhone 17 series will be sold without a physical SIM card slot in the European Union. This contradicts earlier reports which claimed only the iPhone 17 Air would be eSIM-only.

Four models expected to launch

Apple is expected to release four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, the company will not be launching an iPhone 17 Plus and there are many other changes that users can expect. According to a MacRumors report, Apple is already holding training sessions with its retail employees to prepare them for the new eSIM-only feature.

The report indicates that the physical SIM card slot will be removed in countries within the European Union, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. However, markets such as India, China, the UK, Australia, the Middle East, and the UAE are likely to continue receiving models with both a physical SIM card slot and eSIM support.

The timing of this training session on September 5 suggests that the upcoming iPhone 17 series will indeed be launched without a physical SIM tray in select markets.

The shift to eSIM

Apple first introduced an eSIM-only iPhone with the iPhone 14 series in the U.S. market in 2022. Since then, all subsequent iPhone models sold in the U.S. have been introduced without a physical SIM card. In other regions, iPhone models have typically supported both one physical SIM card and one eSIM.

Is eSIM Safe?

eSIM is often touted as a more convenient and secure solution for users. It eliminates physical SIM card-related issues and can offer improved network support. Additionally, users can instantly deactivate their eSIM if a device is lost or stolen, making it a safer option. However, transferring an eSIM from one device to another is not as straightforward as simply swapping a physical SIM card.

