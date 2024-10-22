Jio, Airtel users disappointed by Opensignal's recent report, highlights rising problems within their networks

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS 5G speed

Over 700 million users of Jio and Airtel are facing some disappointing news regarding their 5G services. A recent report from Opensignal has revealed that after both companies launched their 5G networks in 2022, which promised lightning-fast speeds of up to 1 Gbps, users are now experiencing much lower speeds — averaging between 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps at launch.

As more people have turned to 5G, issues like network congestion have started to arise. With the increasing number of 5G users and the availability of unlimited data plans, many people are using more internet than before, which has negatively impacted speed.

The report shows that only 16 percent of 5G users are accessing the network through the less crowded 700 MHz frequency, while a larger portion, 84 percent, are using the more congested 3.5 GHz band. Currently, Airtel users are benefiting from slightly better speeds at around 240 Mbps, compared to Jio users, who are averaging 225 Mbps.

The findings in this Opensignal report cover data from June to August and include major telecom players like Airtel, Jio, and others, while Vodafone Idea and BSNL are still in the testing phase.

Airtel’s strategy includes using a mid-band spectrum to help manage traffic better. Both companies are moving toward a newer technology that will rely less on older 4G networks, aiming for a smoother and faster experience for users in the future.

Meanwhile, BSNL has introduced an exciting new feature for potential subscribers: the chance to acquire unique fancy mobile numbers. The company is hosting e-auctions for these special numbers, including 9444133233 and 94444099099. Currently, the auction is available in three BSNL circles: UP East, Chennai, and Haryana.

The auction for the UP East circle is active from October 16 and will close on October 22. Meanwhile, the auctions for the Haryana and Chennai circles will begin on October 18 and 19, respectively, concluding on October 27 and October 28.

