BSNL 4G fancy numbers up for auction, bid now to own your unique number

BSNL has recently made headlines after major telecom operators in India, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, raised their prepaid and postpaid tariff plans. As a result, many subscribers of these companies switched to state-owned BSNL due to its affordable recharge options, especially since the other companies increased their rates by an average of 15 percent.

To attract new customers, BSNL has implemented several initiatives, such as accelerating its 4G rollout and enhancing customer support and spam reporting services.

Now, the company has introduced a new feature for prospective subscribers: the opportunity to acquire fancy mobile numbers. BSNL has launched e-auctions for these unique numbers, such as 9444133233 and 94444099099. The auction is currently available in three BSNL circles: UP East, Chennai, and Haryana. The auction for the UP East circle is live from October 16 and will close on October 22. Similarly, auctions for the Haryana and Chennai circles will start on October 18 and 19, respectively, and will end on October 27 and October 28.

Terms and conditions of the auction

1. Eligibility: Only Indian citizens or Indian registered companies can participate.

2. Participation:

- Register on the e-Auction site using your mobile number and password.

- A mobile number won in the auction can only be activated in the state where the auction took place.

3. Bidding Process:

- Pay a registration fee for the chosen vanity mobile number online.

- After payment, place a minimum bid to qualify as H1, H2, or H3. Once a bid is placed, it cannot be changed or cancelled.

4. Communication:

- Ensure you provide a valid mobile number and email. You can update your email in the menu if needed.

- For queries, contact via email at bsnl.eauction@bsnl.co.in.

5. Post-Auction Process:

- After the auction, participants are categorised as H1, H2, or H3. Winning bidders will receive a secret PIN and payment link via email.

- Non-winning bidders will have their registration fees refunded within 10 days.

6. Activation:

- H1 bidders must pay the remaining amount and activate their SIM within 7 days. If they do, H2 and H3 bidders will have their fees refunded later.

- If H1 fails to activate, their fee is forfeited, and H2 gets the opportunity.

7. Further Bidding:

- If both H1 and H2 fail, H3 will then have the chance. H3 must also activate within 7 days.

- If all three fail to take the number, the registration fees are forfeited, and the number will be re-auctioned.

8. Additional Charges:

- The highest bid covers the vanity number; other charges apply as per BSNL's tariff.

9. Restrictions:

- The winning bidder cannot sell the vanity number to others.

- Numbers can't be ported to another operator for 36 months after activation.

How to Apply for BSNL Fancy Numbers

1. Visit https://eauction.bsnl.co.in/.

2. Choose your circle and click on it.

3. At the top of the page, click on ‘Login/Register.’

4. Select ‘Signup’ and enter the required details.

Image Source : FILEHow to Apply for BSNL Fancy Numbers

5. After signing up, log in again and click on ‘Available Numbers’ from the menu on the left.

Image Source : FILEHow to Apply for BSNL Fancy Numbers

6. Select your desired number and click ‘Continue to Cart’ to proceed with the payment.

Image Source : FILEHow to Apply for BSNL Fancy Numbers

After paying the registration fee, customers must place a minimum bid to qualify as H1, H2, or H3 by clicking on the "CLICK TO BID" button in the "My Bid Status" menu option. Please note that once a bid is placed, it cannot be modified or canceled.

Once the e-auction cycle concludes for that state, customers who participated will be categorized as H1, H2, or H3. A secret PIN, along with a payment link for the remaining amount, will be sent to the winning customer's registered email address only.