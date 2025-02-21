iQOO Neo 10R price leaked ahead of March 10 launch, expected to be under Rs 30,000: Details The upcoming iQOO Neo 10R will be launched on Amazon India and via the official iQOO website. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone from the company.

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya has confirmed the launch of the new Neo 10R in the Indian market. Officially scheduled to launch on March 10 and just ahead of the launch, the price of the device has surfaced online, hinting at an aggressive pricing strategy for the Indian market.

Expected price tag and variants

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the box price for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is expected to be Rs 35,999. However, with bank offers and discounts, the base variant could be priced under Rs 30,000, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

The iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, combined with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. This processor has previously featured in flagship models like the Realme GT 6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, and Poco F6.

Exclusive Blue colour for India

iQOO has teased an India-exclusive Raging Blue colour variant with a dual-tone rear panel. The phone showcases pixel-like graphics, a grey strip on the left, and the iconic Neo series design elements for a premium look.

Camera and display specs leaked

While official camera specs are yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The device is also rumoured to feature a 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz for a smoother user experience.

Massive battery and fast charging

Battery performance is expected to be a major highlight, with a 6,400mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging.

Availability and where to buy?

The iQOO Neo 10R will be available via Amazon India and the official iQOO website. The launch event will be streamed live across iQOO’s social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and YouTube.

