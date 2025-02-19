Lava Prowatch X launched in India with Women's health tracking, AMOLED display and more

Lava’s sub-brand Prowatch has unveiled its first-ever X-series smartwatch in the Indian market. The new Prowatch X features an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and built-in GPS- making it a strong competitor in the sub-Rs 5,000 price range.
The company claims that the Prowatch X offers one of the most accurate health and activity tracking experiences in its segment.
Lava Prowatch X: Features and specifications
Brilliant AMOLED display with AOD
- The Prowatch X boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 × 466-pixel resolution and 500 nits brightness for crisp visuals.
- It supports Always-On Display (AOD) and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability.
- Users can choose from 150+ watch faces to customize their look.
Powerful performance and Bluetooth calling
- The smartwatch is powered by the Advanced Actions ATD3085C dual-core chipset for smooth performance.
- It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and an in-built dialer for making calls directly from the watch.
Advanced health and activity tracking
Equipped with a high-precision HX3960 PPG sensor, the Prowatch X delivers accurate heart rate and SpO₂ readings.
It also includes:
- VO₂ Max tracking for high-intensity workouts.
- Body Energy Meter to monitor energy levels throughout the day.
- Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring for real-time environmental updates.
- Women's health tracking, event reminders, and a Pomodoro timer.
- Built-in barometer, compass, and altimeter for adventure lovers.
110+ Sport modes and water resistance
- The Prowatch X supports 110+ sports modes, including hiking, cycling, swimming, cricket, yoga, pilates, and HIIT training.
- It is IP68-certified, meaning it can survive submersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.
Battery and charging
- The smartwatch is backed by a 300mAh battery, offering 8-10 days of battery life on a single charge.
Price and availability
- Price: Rs 4,499
- Availability: On Flipkart from February 21, 2025.
- Pre-Order Offer: Customers can pre-order from February 15 to 18 and avail of a Rs 1,000 bank discount, making it an even better deal!
