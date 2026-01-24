iQOO 15 Ultra to launch with touch-based shoulder triggers and Haptic feedback iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15 Ultra, will launch next month with a strong focus on mobile gaming. The phone will feature touch-based shoulder triggers with haptic feedback, independent control chips to reduce input lag, and powerful performance hardware.

New Delhi:

iQOO has finalised the launch of the new Ultra device in the Indian market. The upcoming 15 Ultra will be their top-tier flagship handset. This one sits above the standard iQOO 15 and leans heavily into gaming upgrades.

Just ahead of the launch, one of iQOO’s executives has dropped some big news about the phone’s gaming chops. It is about the features of the upcoming device, which we usually see on hardcore gaming handsets.

As per Galant V, the iQOO Product Manager, and the details shared by him on Weibo (spotted by Gadget360), the 15 Ultra packs capacitive triggers right on the left and right edges. They are positioned so your fingers rest there naturally while you play.

Designed for the mobile gaming crowd, you do not need to have any add-ons; all you have to do is just pick up the phone, and you get that extra layer of control in shooters or action games.

You can map the triggers however you want—assign shortcuts, combos, whatever fits your style. They also respond fast, with a 600 Hz sampling rate that keeps your inputs snappy and precise.

Plus, iQOO added haptic feedback powered by a linear motor, so the triggers actually feel like physical buttons. There’s even an anti-sweat algorithm to keep your taps accurate, even when you’re deep into a long session.

Probably the most interesting bit is that each shoulder trigger runs on its own independent chip. Commands get sent separately, which cuts down input lag and makes the whole experience more responsive. That’s a big deal, especially if you care about performance in competitive games.

The iQOO 15 Ultra comes in two colour options – 2077 Black and 2049 Silver.

In early internal AnTuTu benchmarks, it scored over 4.5 million points. Keep in mind, those numbers come from iQOO’s own tests, so real-world results might be different.

The phone launches in China this February, just ahead of the Spring Festival. iQOO hasn’t said anything yet about an India release.