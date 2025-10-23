iQOO 15 Amazon listing reveals launch timeline: What to expect The iQOO 15, already launched in China, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and is slated to launch in India in November.

New Delhi:

iQOO has confirmed the imminent launch of its next flagship smartphone in India: the iQOO 15. This device will succeed the iQOO 13 in the country. The company has revealed a microsite for the smartphone on the e-commerce portal Amazon, confirming that the launch will take place in November. However, the exact launch date remains undisclosed.

The iQOO 15 is already available in China, where it is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. In a significant change for the Indian market, the phone will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, replacing the traditional Funtouch OS. In China, the iQOO 15 price starts at CNY 4,199 (approximately Rs 52,000) for the base variant (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).

iQOO 15 specifications (Chinese variant)

Processor: 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU and proprietary Q3 gaming chip.

Display: 6.85-inch 2K (1,440×3,168 pixels) Samsung M14 AMOLED Refresh Rate: Up to 144Hz Sampling Rate: 130Hz screen sampling rate Other: 1.07 billion colours, 508 ppi pixel density, 94.37 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Operating System: OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16)

Memory and Storage: Up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM Up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage

Battery and Charging: Battery: 7,000mAh Charging: 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging support.

Rear Camera (Triple Setup): Main: 50MP (f/1.88) Periscope: 50MP (f/2.65) Wide-Angle: 50MP (f/2.05)

Front Camera: 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Meanwhile, Vivo is also reportedly gearing up to launch the X300 and X300 Pro smartphones in India soon, a move suggested by their recent appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

