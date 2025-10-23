Apple reportedly developing unique iPhone to mark iPhone lineup's 20th anniversary in 2027 The iPhone lineup will complete its 20th year in 2027. To mark this occasion, Apple is reportedly developing an iPhone that will depart from convention in several ways.

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an iPhone that will be one of a kind in several ways. As per reports, the tech giant intends to launch the iPhone 20 to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone line. This landmark smartphone will not debut alone; it is expected to be accompanied by the iPhone 18e in the first half of 2027. This strategy shows two major departures from Apple's conventional approach: the naming scheme and the launch timeline.

Why Apple will depart from conventional naming scheme

According to an Omdia report, citing senior analyst Heo Moo-yeol, Apple will move away from its sequential iPhone naming scheme to commemorate the 20th anniversary. It is anticipated to launch the iPhone 20 instead of the expected iPhone 19. However, this is not the first time Apple will depart from convention. The company previously launched the iPhone X in 2017 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. In 2018, the company introduced the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

Will Apple launch any product in September 2027

The company is also planning to break its convention of launching flagship iPhones exclusively in September, a tradition that began in 2012 with the launch of the iPhone 5. The iPhone 20 will be joined by the iPhone 18e in the first half of the year. However, the company will launch the remaining models of that series—which will comprise the Air, Pro, and Pro Max variants—in the second half.

When will Apple introduce foldable iPhone

Interestingly, the analyst suggested that the company will also introduce the second-generation iPhone Fold, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold 2, in 2027. This will follow the original iPhone Fold, which is slated to debut in 2026 as Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone.

Reports further suggest that Apple will drop the iPhone 18 standard model next year, meaning we may only see the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Air, and iPhone Fold launched. However, we will gain more clarity next year.

