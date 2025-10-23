AI talent demand surges: Job postings rise 11.7% in September, report finds The report revealed that AI-related opportunities, while concentrated in the tech sector, are rapidly becoming widespread across various fields.

New Delhi:

With demand for AI skills continuing to grow across India, a report released on Wednesday showed that AI-related job postings increased significantly to 11.7 per cent this September, up from 8.2 per cent in the same month a year ago. Global hiring platform Indeed reported that 11.7 per cent of Indian job postings in September explicitly mentioned AI in their job descriptions. This marks a steady rise from 10.6 per cent just three months earlier and 8.2 per cent a year ago.

"India ranks highly against other Indeed markets. Apart from India, only Singapore has a higher share of postings mentioning artificial intelligence. It's clear that many employers across India have gone all-in on artificial intelligence," said Callam Pickering, Indeed's APAC Senior Economist.

The findings in this report are based on job posting data from the Indeed platform, which tracks real-time hiring activity across India's formal economy. Job posting trends were measured as of September 2025, with comparisons made against both the previous months and year-on-year levels.

Which sectors are hiring for AI-related roles

The report further revealed that while AI-related opportunities are concentrated in the tech sector, they are increasingly widespread across various fields. Almost 39 per cent of data and analytics roles now mention artificial intelligence, significantly ahead of software development (23 per cent), insurance (18 per cent), and scientific research (17 per cent).

The demand for AI skills is also common across several engineering categories, led by industrial engineering (17 per cent), mechanical engineering (11 per cent), and electrical engineering (9.2 per cent).

How Indian job market is performing

Despite the surge in AI demand, overall Indian job postings fell by 0.8 per cent in September, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline this year, according to Indeed data.

Indeed also found that the Indian workforce is gradually transitioning towards more formal work arrangements. This transition explains why job postings in India have been stronger than in other Indeed markets both during the post-pandemic job boom and the subsequent slowdown.

"India's formal sector continues to perform strongly, with more than enough jobs available to facilitate India's ongoing economic transition," the report added. "As AI reshapes hiring priorities, the demand for specialised, high-skilled professionals has intensified. Many employers are seeking candidates proficient in AI-related tools, such as data analytics and automation—skills that are not yet widely represented in the current talent pool".

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 23, 2025: Working redeem codes offer several free items