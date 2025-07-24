iPhone Fold price leaked ahead of launch: Here's what Apple's foldable may cost The pricing details of Apple's first foldable phone have been leaked prior to its launch. All variants of the Apple iPhone Fold's prices have surfaced online, and they will be significantly more expensive than Samsung's latest foldable phone.

New Delhi:

The price of the iPhone Fold has been leaked before its launch. This Apple iPhone is expected to be launched next year. Apple will introduce its first foldable phone approximately seven years after rival brand Samsung's first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold. However, no official information has been shared by Apple regarding its foldable phone at the moment. The first foldable iPhone may be launched under the name iPhone Fold.

How much will the iPhone Fold cost?

According to a recent report, Apple's first foldable iPhone will be more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Information shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo suggests the starting price of the iPhone Fold could be CNY 15,999, which is approximately Rs 1,93,100. In comparison, the starting price of Samsung's foldable phone, launched this year, is CNY 13,999, or around Rs 1,69,000.

The iPhone Fold may be launched in three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Its 512GB variant could be priced at CNY 17,999 (around Rs 2.17 lakh), and the 1TB variant at CNY 19,999 (around Rs 2.41 lakh). The top variant of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced at CNY 17,499, which is approximately Rs 2.11 lakh.

Phone with a crease-free foldable screen

According to the report, Apple's first foldable iPhone will feature a crease-free inner screen, meaning no marks will be visible after the screen is folded. Samsung will also make the screen for Apple's foldable phone. A recent report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, to be launched next year, will also have a crease-free inner screen. The iPhone Fold will get the iOS 27 operating system and may come with the A20 Bionic chipset, which will be built on 2nm technology.

Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series in September. Four models will be launched in this series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. This Apple series may be launched between September 8 and 11. Features like the A19 Bionic chipset, a better camera, and 12GB RAM will be included in the Apple iPhone 17 series.

