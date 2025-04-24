iPhone 17e trial production starts, launch details emerge Apple is already preparing for the new iPhone 17e model. According to reports, trial production of this upcoming iPhone has begun, and it is expected to be introduced early next year.

New Delhi:

Apple has recently unveiled the iPhone 16e and is now gearing up for its next model, the iPhone 17e. Exciting new details have surfaced about this upcoming budget-friendly device, as trial production has already commenced. This year, Apple replaced the iPhone SE model with the iPhone 16e, which took the place of the iPhone SE 3 that came out in 2022. The iPhone 17e is expected to hit the market early next year. According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), information about the trial production of the iPhone 17e was shared on the microblogging platform Weibo.

The official launch of this new model could happen as soon as May next year. Additionally, the production line for the iPhone 16e is also set up and ready to go, with plans to manufacture this model in India. Recently, Apple even airlifted millions of iPhones made in India to the U.S. in response to reciprocal tariffs imposed during Donald Trump’s administration.

The iPhone 16e has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 59,900, making it Rs 20,000 cheaper than the standard iPhone 16 model. This marks the first time an SE model has debuted with the new C1 modem and a notch feature. Furthermore, the iPhone 16e boasts impressive features such as a 48MP camera and Apple Intelligence.

Looking ahead to the iPhone 17e, we can expect some significant upgrades. The iPhone 16e is equipped with the high-performance A18 Bionic chipset, a large battery, and robust features. Apple has provided an exciting new option for customers looking to buy the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, the dynamic island display might make its debut with the iPhone 17e, and there will likely be notable hardware enhancements as well.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack: FanCode halts Pakistan Super League broadcast in India