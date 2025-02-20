iPhone 16e launch: Apple discontinues sale of three popular iPhone models in India Apple has discontinued three of its popular iPhone models in India, surprising millions of Indian users. The company has removed these models from its official Apple Store.

Apple has pulled three of its popular iPhone models from the Apple Store in India following the launch of the new iPhone 16e. These models were highly sought after by users. Last September, during the debut of the iPhone 16 series, Apple also removed several models from its store, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13. Now, alongside these earlier removals, Apple has decided to discontinue three more iPhone models.

The three discontinued models include the iPhone SE 3, which was launched in 2022 and has now been replaced by the iPhone 16e. This latest iPhone boasts significant upgrades, including the introduction of FaceID for the first time. Additionally, it features the cutting-edge A18 Bionic chip and an in-house 5G model. While the iPhone SE 3 is no longer available in Apple's official store, customers can still find it on e-commerce platforms or at retail locations until supplies last.

Moreover, Apple has also removed the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both launched in 2022, from its online Apple Store. These models are similarly unavailable for purchase directly from Apple, but can still be found on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as in various retail outlets until stock runs out.

As for the iPhone 16e, it comes with a powerful new processor and runs on iOS 18, featuring Apple Intelligence. The device sports a single 48MP rear camera, along with a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. Apple has also made claims about enhanced battery life for this latest model. The iPhone is available in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with a starting price set at Rs 59,900.

In other news, Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e, which will be manufactured in India. This model serves as an upgrade to the iPhone SE 2022 and marks the return of the company's budget-friendly SE line under a new name. The iPhone 16e includes several significant enhancements, with features that resemble those of the iPhone 16, launched in September of the previous year. Additionally, Apple plans to manufacture all models within the iPhone 16 series in India.

