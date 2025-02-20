Airtel stuns with undersea cable, forging direct links to Singapore, France Airtel has established direct internet connectivity between India and two European countries using an undersea cable. This undersea cable will enhance superfast internet access throughout the country.

Airtel has astonished everyone by laying an impressive 21,700 km long undersea cable. The second largest telecom operator in India has successfully connected two major countries to India through this underwater internet infrastructure. This cable runs from Chennai to Singapore and extends to the French city of Marseille. Earlier, on December 30, 2024, the company connected South Asia with the Middle East and Western Europe by installing another undersea cable from Mumbai, which is set to go live next year.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shared this exciting news via its official X handle. In their post, they announced that the cable will link India to Singapore and France through Egypt, providing internet connectivity at an astounding speed of 220 terabits per second (TBPs). This development will significantly enhance India's global network capacity.

With this undersea cable, Airtel has linked two of the country’s major cities, Mumbai and Chennai, to regions in Western Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. The company has established data centers in both metros, managed by Airtel's data center division, Nxtra.

Connecting all continents

Airtel has successfully connected all five continents with this undersea cable. To date, the company has laid a total of 34 undersea cables worldwide, connecting regions such as Africa, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Apart from India, Airtel is also a prominent telecom operator in Sri Lanka and various African nations.

Airtel's Business Director and CEO, Sharat Sinha, expressed his satisfaction and stated that they were thrilled to enhance their global connectivity by launching one of the largest cable systems within their network. He mentioned that it complemented their existing strength of 400,000 hyperscale Rkms across 50 countries.

