Apple confirms the production of iPhone 16e in India Following the production of the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 series, the newly announced iPhone 16e will also be manufactured in India, as confirmed by Apple. Additionally, the company has stated its commitment to enhancing local manufacturing.

Following the iPhone 13, 14, and 15, Apple has now introduced the latest iPhone 16e, which will also be ‘Made in India’. This new model serves as an upgrade to the iPhone SE 2022, with the company bringing back its affordable SE line under a new name this year. Users will find numerous significant enhancements, with many features mirroring those of the iPhone 16 that was launched in September of the previous year. Notably, Apple plans to manufacture all models within the iPhone 16 series here in India.

The iPhone 16e will indeed be produced in India. After its launch, Apple announced plans to manufacture not just the new model but all iPhone 16 variants locally. This shift toward local production aligns with the company’s broader strategy, which includes exporting iPhones made in India. Local manufacturing has seen a significant boost since the introduction of PM Modi’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Last year, Apple even set a record for exporting iPhones that were assembled in India.

iPhone 16e specifications

The iPhone 16e is priced starting at Rs 59,900 and is available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, this model stands out due to its notch design, marking it as the first phone after the iPhone 14 to incorporate this feature. Additionally, Face ID is included, enabling users to unlock their device without a home button.

Highlighting some of its standout features, the new iPhone runs on iOS 18 and boasts a protective ceramic shield material. Powering the device is the advanced 3nm A18 Bionic chip—the same processor found in the recently released iPhone 16 series. This model is also equipped with Apple Intelligence technology, further enhancing its functionality.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48MP main camera on the rear, which includes optical image stabilization (OIS). For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 16e also features an action button and utilizes USB Type-C for charging. Connectivity options are extensive, including Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6, along with the reliable Face ID feature.

