2020 Delhi riots case: Court denies interim bail to Umar Khalid

New Delhi:

A Delhi court has denied interim bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai rejected Khalid’s request for 15 days’ interim bail, which he had sought to attend the Chehlum ritual of his late uncle and to take care of his mother, whose surgery is scheduled for June 2.

‘Bail cannot be granted every time’: Court rules

While rejecting the plea, the court said that just because Khalid and some other accused had earlier been granted interim bail and had not violated any conditions, it did not mean bail should be allowed on every occasion. The judge observed that every bail request has to be examined separately based on its own facts and circumstances.

On the request to attend the Chehlum ritual, the court said the ceremony was not so necessary as to require interim bail. The judge also noted that if the relationship with the deceased uncle was very close, Khalid could have sought release immediately after the death instead of applying after a considerable delay.

Regarding Khalid’s mother’s surgery, the court said other family members could look after her during the medical procedure. The judge observed that Khalid’s sisters and father were available to take care of his mother before and after the surgery.

2020 Delhi riots case

2020 Delhi riots broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in February 2020. The violence left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Khalid, along with several others including Sharjeel Imam, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police have alleged that the accused were part of a larger conspiracy behind the riots. The accused have denied all allegations against them.

The accused persons in the case have been in jail since 2020.

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