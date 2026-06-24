NSA Ajit Doval hails Iran-US understanding, says 'cyber threats and new terror tactics demand vigilance'

New Delhi:

At a time when geopolitical tensions, technological disruptions and evolving security threats are testing global stability, India on Tuesday projected the understanding between Iran and the United States as a development that could help safeguard the world economy from further shocks. Addressing a meeting of National Security Advisers and senior security officials from BRICS countries, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval said India views the move with “cautious optimism”, stressing that reduced hostilities in West Asia could have far-reaching benefits beyond the immediate region.

According to Doval, the easing of tensions has the potential to strengthen energy security, restore smoother maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz and ease supply disruptions affecting critical sectors such as fertilisers and chemicals.

A question of economic security

Rather than viewing the development solely through a diplomatic or military lens, Doval highlighted its significance for global economic stability. With a substantial share of the world’s oil trade passing through the Strait of Hormuz, any disruption in the region has direct consequences for energy markets, shipping routes and commodity supplies.

India believes improved conditions could help reduce uncertainty in global trade networks and support economic recovery efforts across countries dependent on stable supply chains. His remarks underscored growing concerns that regional conflicts increasingly carry worldwide economic consequences, affecting everything from fuel prices to agricultural inputs.

Security challenges are changing faster than responses

Doval warned that the world is navigating a particularly turbulent period marked by military conflicts, geopolitical uncertainty, economic pressures and rapid technological change. He argued that traditional security mechanisms are struggling to keep pace with emerging threats that operate across borders and often evade conventional responses.

Among the challenges he identified were cyberattacks, disruptive technologies and increasingly sophisticated forms of terrorism. These threats, he said, are reshaping the global security landscape and require fresh approaches and stronger international cooperation.

“The nature of threats is changing rapidly, while the institutions designed to tackle them are finding it increasingly difficult to respond effectively,” he said.

BRICS meet

The meeting brought together top security officials from BRICS member states, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

Discussions focused on a wide range of contemporary security concerns, including hybrid threats, technological vulnerabilities and cross-border challenges that affect multiple nations simultaneously. Doval emphasised the need for greater awareness and preparedness as security risks become more complex and interconnected in an increasingly digital world.

Iran-UAE differences surface during deliberations

While the official agenda centred on cooperation and security challenges, differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates resurfaced during the closed-door discussions. Iranian representative Ghadir Nezamipour accused the UAE of allowing its territory to be used for attacks against Iran and criticised what he described as a failure to condemn aggression against his country. He also rejected allegations levelled against Tehran by the Emirati side.

The exchange highlighted continuing regional tensions even as broader efforts are underway to reduce instability in West Asia.

Nezamipour proposed a series of measures aimed at strengthening cooperation within BRICS, including the creation of a crisis-management institution, an integrated security information-sharing network and a framework to enhance collective resilience against emerging threats.

He also advocated deeper collaboration in technology and artificial intelligence, arguing that BRICS countries should develop indigenous capabilities and reduce dependence on external technological ecosystems.

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