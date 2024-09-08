Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
  4. iPhone 16 series to come with Apple Intelligence AI features: All you need to know

iPhone 16 series to come with Apple Intelligence AI features: All you need to know

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple is stepping into the AI-driven future with Apple Intelligence at its core. From enhanced communication tools to smarter digital assistants, these AI features are poised to transform the way users interact with their iPhones.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2024 19:00 IST
4 Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16 series
Image Source : APPLE 4 Apple Intelligence features expected in upcoming iPhone 16 series

The wait is almost over for Apple fans, as the much-anticipated iPhone 16 series is set to be launched at the 'It's Glowtime' event. Alongside the iPhone 16, Apple is expected to unveil the latest Apple Watch and AirPods models. With the entire tech world watching, the iPhone 16 series promises to introduce cutting-edge AI features under the new Apple Intelligence banner. Here’s a sneak peek into what we can expect from the new iPhone 16 series.

AI Takes Center Stage: The Apple Intelligence Revolution

One of the most exciting updates in the iPhone 16 series is the introduction of Apple Intelligence, marking Apple’s foray into artificial intelligence. According to leaks, Apple will unveil four major AI features designed to transform how users interact with their devices. Here are the highlights:

1. Advanced writing tools for enhanced communication

The Apple Intelligence writing tools are expected to be a game-changer for iPhone users. This AI feature will not only help users improve their writing style but also offer automatic proofreading and corrections. Whether you’re drafting a message or working on a lengthy document, this AI-powered tool will assist with summarizing content and polishing your writing to perfection.

2. Siri powered by Apple Intelligence: A smarter assistant

Apple's assistant, Siri, will get a major upgrade with the addition of Apple Intelligence. This enhanced version of Siri will have advanced functions that can better understand user commands, even if they are spoken imperfectly. This AI boost will make Siri more intuitive and responsive than ever before, offering a new level of user interaction.

3. Transcribing Calls: Breaking language barriers

One of the standout features rumoured to be included is the Transcribing Calls function. This feature will allow users to transcribe voice calls or any audio directly within the phone app. What’s more, Apple Intelligence will offer real-time language translation, making it easier to transcribe calls into different languages, enhancing global communication.

4. Apple Intelligence in the mail: Smarter emails made easy

Apple Intelligence will also extend its capabilities to the Mail app. This feature will help users by automatically summarizing long emails, eliminating the need to read through pages of text. Additionally, the AI-powered Mail will assist in drafting professional emails and offer smart reply options, making email communication faster and more efficient.

ALSO READ: Apple Glowtime Event: Date, India Time, where to watch and key announcements

ALSO READ: Apple to discontinue popular iPhone variants after September 9: Here's why you should care

