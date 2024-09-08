Apple Glowtime Event: Date, India Time, where to watch and key announcements

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Glowtime Event

Apple is set to unveil its latest flagship iPhones at the Glowtime Event on Monday, September 9, 2024. The event will be held at Apple Park in San Francisco and is scheduled to broadcast worldwide, beginning at 10:30 PM IST. Indian viewers could watch the live streaming on Apple’s official YouTube channel as well as on the official website of the company.

What announcements are expected?

At the most awaited event, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 16 series:

Additionally, smartwatches like Apple Watch Series 10 and TWS AirPods 4 will also make their debut via this event.

Other highlights of the event will be the introduction of features like Apple Intelligence, Apple’s answer to AI, which is set to revolutionize Siri with smarter, more personalized features.

Apple Intelligence: Ushering a New Era for Siri

Apple Intelligence, first introduced at WWDC 2024, will be integrated into the iPhone 16 series, alongside the existing iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as devices with M1 chips or later. This AI-powered upgrade will enhance Siri, making it more natural, responsive, and relevant to user interactions.

Glowtime: What does this theme mean?

The ‘Glowtime’ theme of the event (this year) is linked to a new visual feature – a glowing light around the screen’s corners when activating Siri, similar to Android's notification glow. With Apple Intelligence, users will also see ChatGPT-4o integration and support for other AI chatbots, including those from Google and Anthropic.

iPhone 16 series: What to expect?

Apple is continuing its tradition of launching four models in its flagship lineup:

The upcoming smartphones will be powered by the new A18 Pro chipset, these models bring several exciting upgrades.

iPhone 16: This model brings back the iconic vertically stacked camera design seen in the iPhone 11 and is available in fun colours like white, black, blue, green, and pink. The camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with 2x optical zoom, making it a solid choice for everyday users. iPhone 16 Plus: Designed for larger-screen enthusiasts, this model shares the same features as the iPhone 16 but with a bigger display. However, its battery size is expected to be 9 per cent smaller than the previous year's model, though efficiency improvements could offset this. iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: These premium models will see significant upgrades, including a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens and better battery performance. A new desert titanium colour adds a sophisticated touch, and these models continue to push the boundaries of mobile technology.

Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4: What’s new?

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to feature a thinner design and larger display sizes, marking the 10th anniversary of the smartwatch. Rumours suggest significant health-tracking improvements, including blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection.

AirPods 4 are also set to make waves with a modern design, possibly featuring shorter stems and a shift to USB-C charging. There are strong rumours about the inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), bringing premium audio features to a more affordable price range.

