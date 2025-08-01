iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R, more available at huge discounts on Amazon Freedom Sale: Check offers here The Great Indian Freedom Sale is now live on Amazon. During this sale, you can purchase phones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, iPhone, and Xiaomi at discounted prices.

New Delhi:

A new Amazon sale kicks off today. Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale is live from August 1. During the sale, interested buyers can get up to an 80 per cent discount on smartphones from numerous popular brands. You can find phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and iQOO at prices significantly lower than their launch rates. This is also a right opportunity for you to buy smartphones for your sisters if you want to surprise them in Raksha Bandhan. Let's dive into some of the top deals available in the sale.

Top smartphone deals on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available at a starting price of just Rs 79,999. This smartphone is now available at half its original launch price of Rs 1,34,999.

iPhone 15

You can now get the iPhone 15 for a discounted price of Rs 58,000 during this sale. This iPhone was initially launched in 2023 at Rs 79,900. Even after a previous price cut that brought it down to Rs 69,900, this current offer makes it an even more attractive purchase for Apple enthusiasts.

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R is available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 36,999. This marks a substantial reduction from its initial launch price of Rs 42,999 earlier this year.

iQOO Z10R

The recently launched iQOO Z10R can be yours for an introductory price of just Rs 18,499. This is a notable discount from its original price of Rs 23,499. In addition, you can sweeten the deal even further with an additional Rs 1,000 bank discount.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

You can save a considerable Rs 5,000 on the Redmi Note 13 Pro. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 23,999. This phone originally launched at Rs 28,999. To make the offer even better, an additional discount of up to Rs 1,000 is also being provided.

