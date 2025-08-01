BSNL's Rs 1 SIM offer gives unlimited calling, 2GB data for 28 days to try their upgraded network BSNL's Rs 1 plan has been launched as part of the Independence Day offer. New users can take advantage of this offer to experience the BSNL network in their area.

New Delhi:

BSNL is ushering in a new digital revolution. The state-owned telecom company has launched an incredible Rs 1 plan, which is set to compete with private telecom operators. This plan offers users benefits like 30 days validity, unlimited calling, and 2GB of data daily. BSNL announced this new plan as a part of Independence Day celebration with an aim to attract more and more users.

BSNL's new Rs 1 plan

BSNL unveiled this ‘Freedom Offer’ on its official X handle, stating that users will experience ‘true digital freedom’ for just Rs 1. This plan comes with a 30-day validity. For a mere Rs 1 recharge, users receive 2GB of high-speed data daily, unlimited calling across India, including national roaming, and 100 free SMS daily.

This limited-time offer from BSNL is valid across all telecom circles in the country. It is a limited time offer and runs from August 1 to August 31. To take advantage of this offer, users simply need to purchase a new BSNL SIM card for Rs 1. The company has confirmed on social media that this offer is exclusively for new BSNL users.

Boosting ARPU

According to a recent TRAI report, BSNL and Vi have seen millions of users switch networks in recent months. In response to this continuous decline in user numbers, the government telecom company has introduced this compelling offer. The government's goal is to increase BSNL's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). To achieve this, monthly review meetings will now be held. BSNL has been given a target to increase its ARPU by 50 per cent, with clear instructions not to raise plan prices to achieve this.

This aggressive new plan seems like a strategic move by BSNL to regain market share and boost its user base.

