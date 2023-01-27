Friday, January 27, 2023
     
iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

Wi-Fi 6E was previously rumoured to be burned with the existing iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models, but now that Apple has begun to roll out Wi-Fi 6E support to its latest devices. It has been reported that the iPhone 15 is more likely to support the standard.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 27, 2023 12:47 IST
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14

Apple's iPhone 15 reportedly support a Wi-Fi 6E network, which is similar to MacBook and iPad Pro.

Two analysts of Barclays- Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley have shared the information but did not specifically state whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models, reports MacRumors.

So far, the tech giant has added Wi-Fi 6E support to a few devices, including the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, while all iPhone 14 models continue to be limited to standard Wi-Fi 6.

Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E uses the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections on supported devices.

Wi-Fi 6E support was previously rumoured for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models, but now that Apple has begun rolling out Wi-Fi 6E support to its latest devices, the iPhone 15 is more likely to support the standard, said the report.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame, and increased RAM.

According to Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 15 lineup will include a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

