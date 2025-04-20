iPhone 15 128GB gets Rs 16,000 discount for Samsung Galaxy S22 users The price of the iPhone 15 has dropped again. If you were planning to buy an iPhone, this is a great opportunity. There is an excellent deal for Samsung Galaxy S22 users.

New Delhi:

Many people dream of owning an iPhone, but the premium price tag makes it out of reach for some. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series by the end of this year, and even before its arrival, we’re seeing significant price cuts on various iPhone models. This presents a fantastic opportunity to snag an iPhone, especially with the recent drop in prices for all variants of the iPhone 15 series. By purchasing now, you could save a considerable amount of money. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S22 users can enjoy a special discount of Rs 16,000 on the iPhone 15.

E-commerce platforms are rolling out attractive deals for their millions of customers, particularly on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15. Amazon has launched flat discounts on this high-end phone and is also offering bank and exchange promotions. If you take full advantage of Flipkart's offers, you could walk away with the iPhone 15 for as low as Rs 45,500. Here are some details to help you out.

Apple iPhone 15 discounts

To start, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is currently listed at Rs 79,900 on Amazon. Right now, the company is running a 23 percent discount, allowing you to buy it for only Rs 61,390. Additionally, Amazon features a compelling exchange offer for the iPhone 15 128GB, providing up to Rs 27,350 off the price. If you happen to have a Samsung Galaxy S22 in good condition, you could potentially snag this premium phone for around Rs 45,500. Keep in mind that the actual exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

iPhone 15 128GB specifications

The iPhone 15 boasts a sleek aluminum frame with a glass rear panel. With an IP68 rating, this device is well-equipped to handle both dust and water exposure. It features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina display that supports Dolby Vision for a remarkable viewing experience. For protection, the phone comes with a ceramic shield glass.

Out of the box, the iPhone runs on iOS 17, with the option to upgrade. Apple has packed it with up to 6GB of RAM and provides storage options of up to 512GB. For photography enthusiasts, the rear features a versatile dual camera setup with 48 and 12-megapixel lenses, while a 12-megapixel front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. Powering this smartphone is a robust 3349mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging, ensuring you stay connected and charged up throughout your day.

