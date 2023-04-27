Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART iPhone 14 Plus is available at a heavily discounted price on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 12,000 on the iPhone 14 Plus, making it an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to purchase the latest Apple device. This discount brings down the price of the base 128GB variant from Rs 89,999 to Rs 77,999, making it more affordable for buyers. Additionally, buyers can also apply bank offers to bring the price down further. The iPhone 14 Plus is the latest addition to Apple's iPhone 14 series and comes with some exciting features.

The device features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that provides stunning visuals with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels. The display is protected by Ceramic Shield, which provides four times better drop performance than previous models.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which is incredibly fast and efficient. The device runs on iOS 16, which is the latest operating system from Apple, and provides users with a smooth and seamless experience. The device comes with 128GB of internal storage, which should be more than enough for most users.

In terms of camera performance, the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a triple-camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 12MP telephoto lens. The device also features 2x optical zoom in and 2x optical zoom out, which allows users to capture stunning photos from a distance. The front-facing camera is a 12MP TrueDepth camera that can capture high-quality selfies and also supports Face ID.

The iPhone 14 Plus also comes with 5G support, which provides faster download and upload speeds. The device also features Wi-Fi 6 support, which provides faster internet speeds and improved connectivity. Additionally, the device comes with a 3,700mAh battery that provides all-day battery life and supports fast charging.

Overall, the iPhone 14 Plus is an excellent device that comes with some exciting features and capabilities. With Flipkart's flat discount of Rs 12,000, it is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to purchase the latest Apple device.

