iPhone 13 price drops to lowest ever on Vijay Sales: Should you buy it or not? The iPhone 13, still one of Apple’s most reliable and value-packed models, has received a major price cut on Vijay Sales. With additional bank discounts, buyers can get it for as low as Rs 32,900.

New Delhi:

Apple’s iPhone 13 may be a few generations old, but it continues to be one of the most popular iPhones for buyers switching from Android to iOS. The device has now received its biggest price cut on Vijay Sales, making it one of the best value-for-money Apple phones currently available.

iPhone 13 Discount: New lowest price on Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales has priced the iPhone 13 (128GB) at Rs 32,900.

That is a considerable drop from its current retail price of Rs 49,990.

With a 34 per cent flat discount, this is the lowest and most economical price tag to date for the iPhone 13.

(Image Source : VIJAY SALES)iPhone 13

Additional bank offers, if applicable, could provide an additional price drop of Rs 5,000 if you are using the following bank cards:

ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards

SBI Bank Credit/Debit Cards

IDFC First Bank

HDFC Bank

Before buying the iPhone 13, compare the prices with the iPhone 15

While the deal on the iPhone 13 is excellent, it’s worth checking the price of the iPhone 15, too.

Current price of an iPhone 15 on Vijay Sales: 51,990 (which is the lowest-ever price tag)

This means if you could stretch your budget by Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000, you can get a newer generation design with better cameras, a USB-C port, a brighter display, stronger battery efficiency, and the more powerful and future-ready A16 Bionic chip.

(Image Source : AMAZON )iPhone 15

In the long run, the iPhone 15 may be a better value, but if you are willing to get your first iOS device, then the iPhone 13 is still worth it because:

Why is the iPhone 13 still a good deal?