iPhone 12, iPhone 13 gets a massive discount after iPhone 14 series launch

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14

Apple’s Far Out event was a great success and witnessed around a 27million views on Apple’s YouTube page itself. The event took place on September 7 when the tech giant unveiled the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and the 2nd gen AirPods Pro.

READ MORE: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales to go live on Sept 23- All what to expect

iPhone 14 was announced at Rs 79,900 in the Indian market, which is the exactly same amount on which iPhone 13 was launched in 2021. As the tech giant has launched the latest iPhone 14 series in the global market, this has resulted in the price cut on the existing iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in the Indian market. Also, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 11 device.

The base model of the iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is currently available at Rs 69,900, which is around Rs 10,000 discount on the original price.

As we all know that the Flipkart and Amazon festive season sales are set to go live on September 23, and customers might be able to purchase the iPhone 13 handset at a decent discount. If you are willing to get your hands on the iPhone 13, you can trade in from Apple's official website to further lower the price.

Furthermore, the iPhone 12 price has also dropped from Rs 79,900 to Rs 59,990, which means the customer will get around Rs 20,000 discount on the device. The cost of the iPhone 12 is certainly lower on Amazon, but you certainly avail of additional discounts in the upcoming sale on Flipkart and Amazon.

Also, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini have received a big price drop. This is a must to notice that iPhone 14 series is not having any ‘Mini’ variant of the latest iPhone 14 devices unlike iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini. Instead of that, Apple has introduced a new iPhone 14 Plus variant with a bigger screen.

The Apple iPhone 14 series has been launched with some new features. The iPhone 14 Plus variant is a brand-new variant of the iPhone 14 which comes with the same specifications as the standard iPhone 14, but with a larger display of 6.7-inches.

Hence the ‘Mini’ variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series have been replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus this year. Also, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max features a significant redesign.

Latest Technology News