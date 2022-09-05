Apple set to launch 2nd Gen AirPods Pro on Sep 7: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple AirPods

Apple is all set to showcase the second generation of its AirPods Pro in the global launch event which is taking place on September 7 and will be telecasted live. The new AirPods will offer several upgrades including the next generation H1 processor, the latest Bluetooth version and more.

The company, which will unveil the latest iPhones and other devices at its event on September 7, will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019, reports Apple tracker Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

"I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I'm told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling," he was quoted as saying in his newsletter.

The AirPods Pro 2 may also come with Apple's Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) or Bluetooth 5.2 support.

The AirPods Pro 2 may also support an in-ear wing tip design, along with a charging case that emits a sound when searching for it with Apple's Find My app.

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are not likely to include any fitness tracking features and won't arrive with temperature or heart rate detection this year.

According to reports, the upcoming version of the Apple devices is likely to focus more on enhancing the audio experience.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that AirPods Pro 2 will be manufactured in Vietnam.

Kuo predicted that the AirPods Pro 2 charging case will still feature a Lightning port for charging, dashing hopes for a switchover to USB-C this year.

Inputs from IANS

