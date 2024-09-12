iPad 9th Gen: How to buy the tab under Rs 19,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale?

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART iPad 9th Gen

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is just around the corner, set to go live on September 27, 2024, with early access for Plus members starting on September 26. Among the many exciting deals teased by Flipkart, one standout offer is the iPad 9th Gen being sold for under Rs 19,000, making it one of the best deals on the market. Here’s why this offer is worth your attention.

iPad 9th Gen at its lowest price: Is it worth it?

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the iPad 9th Gen will be available for approximately Rs 18,999. Launched in 2021 with an A13 Bionic chip, the iPad 9th Gen might seem outdated to some, especially after the recent releases of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. However, this deal is still fantastic, and here’s why.

Although it’s a 3-year-old device, the iPad 9th Gen continues to receive software updates, including the latest iPadOS 18. It comes with a 10.2-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology and maintains the classic iPad design with a sturdy metal unibody. At this price point, the iPad offers excellent performance, especially for those looking for a tablet for entertainment, reading, or light productivity tasks.

Image Source : FILEFlipkart

Why this is a great deal under Rs 20,000?

In the sub-Rs 20,000 tablet category, most options are from brands like Samsung, Redmi, and Lenovo. However, getting an Apple iPad at this price is an unbeatable deal. Originally launched at Rs 25,000, the iPad 9th Gen now offers exceptional value for those looking for a reliable and smooth-performing tablet. Whether it’s for streaming Netflix, browsing the web, or even light writing tasks, this tablet still delivers a premium experience.

As a long-term user of the iPad 9th Gen, I can personally vouch for its consistent performance and seamless updates. Despite being three years old, the iPad still works smoothly and feels as reliable as it did on day one.

Bank offers and discounts during the Big Billion Days sale

To sweeten the deal, Flipkart has partnered with major banks to offer instant discounts for those using eligible credit or debit cards during the sale. In addition, shoppers can trade in old devices like smartphones or laptops to receive extra discounts, making the purchase even more affordable.

Customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options on larger purchases, allowing them to spread out payments interest-free. Cashback deals and discount coupons will further enhance savings, making this sale a great opportunity for those looking to upgrade their devices.

ALSO READ: Meta AI on WhatsApp set to offer multiple voice options, including celebrity voices

ALSO READ: Truecaller finally brings Live Caller ID to iPhones