Instamart Quick India Movement Sale: Huge price cut on iPhone 16e, Redmi 13, Realme 14x and more Instamart Quick India Movement Sale brings top smartphones at festive prices, delivered within minutes. From the affordable to the premium- buyers can choose the perfect device to suit their needs. With daily Golden Hour discounts, this is the best time to upgrade your smartphone.

New Delhi:

Swiggy's Instamart, one of the quick delivery services from other utilities besides restaurant food, has kicked off its festive season, with ‘Instamart’s Quick India Movement (QIM) Sale’. The new sale is offering some of the popular smartphone deals, which are delivered at your doorstep within 10 minutes.

The sale will last till September 28 (2025), and will help the customers who are looking forward to gaining discounts and other benefits on their purchases, upgrading smartphones faster and easier than ever.

From budget-friendly options to premium flagship devices, here is the list of the top 5 smartphones which could be bought from the platform.

Instamart Quick India Movement Sale: Smartphones delivered in 10 minutes

1. Redmi 13 at Rs 10,999

The smartphone comes with a 108MP rear camera, backed by a 5030mAh battery and comes with onboard 128GB storage. It comes with a sleek design along with ample storage that makes it a perfect choice for festive selfies and videos.

2. POCO C71 at Rs 6,299

The main highlight for the phone is its 32MP rear shooter, backed by a 5200mAh battery, and it comes with onboard 64GB of storage. A solid option for students and casual users, the POCO C71 delivers strong performance for multitasking- social media, gaming, and videos without breaking the bank.

3. Realme 14x at Rs 12,999

It comes with a 50MP rear shooter, backed by a 6,000 mAh battery, and it has 128GB of internal storage. The handset has been designed for performance-focused users with its massive battery capacity, along with smooth multitasking capabilities. The company claims that the device could be an ideal choice for binge-watching, online shopping and festive celebrations.

4. iPhone 16e at Rs 54,900

The iPhone 16e comes with a 48MP rear camera, has a 6.1-inch display and supports 128GB of internal storage. Apple fnas could easily grab the handset at a special festive and very competitive price tag. With a 48MP camera, vibrant display and sleek design, this iOS device could be a perfect fit for those who are looking for performance and premium style.

5. Redmi 14C at Rs 8,999

The budget smartphone comes with a 50MP rear camera, backed by a 5160mAh battery, along with 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a stylish design, claims to deliver solid performance and a long-lasting battery which could last for hours, all at an economical price tag. Available in Starlight Blue finish, the deal makes it a great value-for-money.

Golden hour deals: Timelines

Shoppers should watch out for Instamart’s ‘Golden Hour’ offers from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, where additional discounts on select smartphones make the deals even sweeter.