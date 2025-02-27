Instagram Reels to get a separate app, set to compete with TikTok: Details As Meta explores its next steps, all eyes are on how TikTok’s fate unfolds in the US and whether Instagram’s Reels can rise as a strong alternative.

Instagram, a popular photo and short format video sharing platform is reportedly considering the launch of a dedicated Reels app- a move that aims at competing with TikTok. With the future of TikTok uncertain in the US, Meta may be looking to strengthen its short-form video presence through a standalone app.

Instagram’s Reels could become a separate application

According to a report by The Information, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently discussed the possibility of spinning off Reels into a separate app. While Meta has not officially confirmed the move, it is seen as a strategic decision to boost Reels' popularity and rival TikTok more directly.

TikTok’s uncertain future in the US

The uncertainty around TikTok’s operations in the US continues, with concerns over data privacy and national security. The Biden administration has argued that TikTok, with 170 million US users, could be a tool for spying and political influence by China. While a potential sale or ban has been discussed, no clear resolution has been reached.

Meta’s previous attempts to take on TikTok

This is not the first time Meta has tried to counter TikTok. In 2018, the company launched Lasso, a short-form video app similar to TikTok. However, Lasso was discontinued due to low engagement. Now, with Reels gaining traction within Instagram, Meta may see a better opportunity for success with a standalone app.

Will a Reels App succeed?

A separate Reels app could allow Instagram to better compete with TikTok by offering more features, personalized experiences, and dedicated engagement for short-form video creators. However, whether users will migrate to a new app remains uncertain.

