Instagram live shopping feature to end on March 16

Instagram, a photo and reel-sharing platform has announced that it will be discontinuing its live shopping feature, which enables the user to tag products in their live broadcasts. The action will be implemented from March 16 onwards.

On the company's support page, Instagram mentioned: "Beginning on March 16, 2023, you will no longer be able to tag products in live broadcasts on Instagram. This change will help us focus on products and features that provide the most value to our users."

Although the feature will be gone, users could still be able to set up and run their shops on the platform as Instagram will continue to "invest in shopping experiences for people and businesses across the feed, stories, Reels, ads and more.

The social media platform further stated that other live broadcasting features will be unaffected beside the live shopping one and user can simply use the feature like-

The ability to schedule a live broadcast

Invite guests to join your live broadcast

Hold a live Q&A

In January 2023, the picture and reel-sharing platform further announced that it will be removing the shopping tab from the main bar at the bottom of the screen, starting this month. Also, the platform has updated the interface where the notification bar has gone up, next to the direct message icon. The touch button for new post creation has been moved down, and the Reels tab, which is currently present in the front and centre of the navigation bar, will be replacing the Shop tab- and have taken the place where the previous notification heart icon was.

