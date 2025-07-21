Instagram just made Reels even better, rolling out new feature for effortless viewing An exciting new feature is coming to Instagram soon. Users will no longer need to scroll to view reels. This feature has been rolled out to some beta users.

An exciting new feature is coming soon for those who watch Reels on Instagram. Users will be able to scroll through Reels and their feeds without needing to touch the screen. This feature has recently been spotted in a beta version and will allow Reels to scroll automatically in users' feeds. It is particularly useful for those who browse Instagram while doing other tasks. Currently, this feature is being rolled out exclusively to iPhone users.

With Instagram's Auto Scroll feature, users won't need to manually scroll through Reels one by one. Once this feature is activated, users only need to skip one reel. After the first reel ends, the next one will scroll automatically.

How to enable this feature

To enable this feature, go to any reel and tap on the three dots located at the bottom right corner. You will then see the option for the Auto Scroll feature. Once you turn it on, automatic scrolling will begin.

In addition, many other features are being tested for Instagram users, and these will soon be available on both Android and iOS apps. Instagram also plans to introduce the Auto Scroll feature for Android users.

New size for photos

Meanwhile, Instagram has also made a significant change that is great for photographers. Until now, users were limited to the app’s signature 1:1 square format or the more recent 4:5 rectangle for their photos. But now, Instagram is introducing support for a new type of photo that is taller and fits the way most smartphone cameras take pictures. Instagram has recently added support for 3:4 vertical photos

This change was announced by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, in a post on Threads. He shared that users can now upload photos in this new size for both single pictures and groups of photos on both Android and iOS devices. Mosseri emphasised that if you upload a taller photo, it will show up just as you captured it, making it easier to share your images beautifully.

