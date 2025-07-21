iPhone 17 Pro price revealed: Here's the expected price for all models The prices of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air have been leaked online. This new iPhone 17 series from Apple is expected to launch in September. Many features of the phones have also been revealed online.

New Delhi:

The prices for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air have recently emerged online ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch in September. This new series will feature four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Notably, this year, Apple is replacing the Plus model with the Air model. Production of these new devices has recently begun in India.

iPhone 17 Series India price (expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be launched in India at an initial price of Rs 1,45,000. This model will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Meanwhile, the Pro Max version is likely to start at Rs 1,60,000. The leaked pricing for the iPhone 17 in different countries suggests it will be available in India at an initial price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 17 Air, a new addition to this series, may be introduced with a price tag around Rs 95,000.

Recently, the colour options for the iPhone 17 Pro were also revealed. This model will be offered in Black, Dark Blue, Orange, Silver, Purple, and Steel Gray. The phone will feature a newly designed triple-camera setup. This marks the first design change for the Pro model since the iPhone 11 Pro. Although the placement of all three cameras will remain the same, they will be housed in a larger rectangular module that also includes the LED flash, LiDAR, and microphone on the right side.

iPhone 17 Series launch date (expected)

The iPhone 17 series is anticipated to be launched between September 8 and September 12. It may feature up to 12GB of RAM and the A19 Pro chipset. In addition to an OLED display, the new series is expected to come with a larger battery. The iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone ever. It will measure just 5.6mm in thickness.

Notably, this model will not include a physical SIM card slot or charging port. It is expected to support eSIM and offer wireless charging capabilities.

