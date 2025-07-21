Chinese tech giants working on 10,000mAh battery phones, intensifying competition for Samsung, Google, Apple Chinese companies, including Realme and Vivo, are set to launch phones with a 10,000mAh battery next year. This development could heighten the competition for premium smartphone brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung.

The competition for premium smartphone brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google is intensifying. Chinese companies are gearing up to launch phones with massive 10,000mAh batteries. Realme has already announced a phone with this battery capacity, although it has not yet been commercially released. Additionally, other Chinese brands such as Honor, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi are preparing to introduce phones with large batteries next year.

There is also a growing trend for budget-friendly phones to feature large batteries. Recently, Honor launched the X70, which comes with an 8,300mAh battery. Other brands like Vivo, OnePlus, Poco, and iQOO have also released smartphones with substantial battery capacities.

The recently launched POCO F7 5G, for instance, has a 7,550mAh battery, making it one of the most powerful gaming smartphones to date. Reports suggest that many upcoming smartphones from Chinese companies will feature batteries of at least 7,000mAh.

Honor's recently introduced a slim smartphone at just 7.76mm, making it the thinnest phone available with a large battery. A well-known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS), shared on Weibo that major Chinese brands are planning to release phones with 10,000mAh batteries in the mid-budget range next year.

Silicon-Carbon batteries

Previously, many companies avoided launching phones with large batteries, primarily because bigger batteries add weight to the devices. However, Chinese manufacturers are now using silicon-carbon batteries. They allow higher-capacity batteries to be fitted into more compact designs. This innovation enables the main circuit board (PCB) of the smartphone to be made smaller. Honor’s latest phone uses the same tech.

In contrast, brands like Samsung, Google, and Apple still use lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. These batteries tends to be heavier and limit manufacturers ability to create compact phones. For instance, Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series features a 4,000mAh battery and is priced around Rs 75,000. Meanwhile, Chinese manufacturers are offering smartphones with batteries up to 6,000mAh in the budget range of Rs 10,000. This larger battery capacity means users won’t have to recharge their phones as frequently.

