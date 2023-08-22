Instagram introduces web version of Threads amid usage decline

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram brings Threads to web as usage drops

Meta-owned Instagram has taken a step to revive its faltering Threads platform by introducing a web version. Users of Threads will now be able to post content, view their feeds, and engage with posts directly from their desktop, according to the social media giant.

According to the report of TechCrunch, the Threads team is actively working to incorporate more features into the web app over the coming weeks. While the web version empowers users with posting and feed-viewing capabilities, it comes with some limitations.

Desktop users will not have the option to edit their profile or send a thread via Instagram DMs (direct messages). However, the platform's head, Adam Mosseri, hinted at the growing focus on the web version, indicating that it's a priority for the company.

Mosseri revealed, "Desktop web will happen long before foldable support. We're close on web and not working on foldables." He shared that an early web version had been under internal testing for a brief period, acknowledging that it still requires refinement before widespread availability.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously announced that the web version of Threads would be introduced "in the next few weeks." This move aims to address the gap that has been present since Threads' launch.

Threads, intended to rival Twitter, experienced a swift decline in usage after achieving its peak of around 50,000 daily active users globally on Android devices in early July. The platform, which amassed over 10 million users within hours of its July 5 launch, struggled to maintain its momentum.

Amidst this, Meta is making efforts to revitalise Threads by introducing new features. This includes the ability to directly share posts in Instagram direct messages, a mention button, and more.

