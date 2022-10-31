Instagram down; many users complain of account suspension

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram

Instagram has reportedly stopped working properly for many users across the world. Some users have reported that their account has been locked, and a few have also tweeted about being notified of their account being suspended.

Instagram users started facing trouble today when they were unable to get online and instead, got a message on the app indicating that their account had been suspended. The users shared screenshots with the notification message and it created a buzz on the micro-blogging platform- Twitter. Later, @InstagramComms tweeted that there has been a technical problem, and the company has taken no such move for mass banning of the accounts.

Post witnessing the news of Instagram down and accounts getting suspended, the photo-sharing platform tweeted that they are aware of the problems and are looking into it, without any further comment on the ‘suspension of the accounts’, which seems like a bug.

Also, Meta-owned WhatsApp faced trouble last week when the platform stopped working for more than an hour due to a significant technical problem.

A few users have also complained about losing followers on the photo-sharing platform. The company has not stated anything regarding the same.

This is a must to mention, not all users have been witnessing the concert and are still able to access their accounts, send/receive DMs and even upload status and posts on the platform. their accounts found that their followers had dropped significantly, presumably as a result of so many accounts being suspended.

