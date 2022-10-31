Monday, October 31, 2022
     
Instagram down; many users complain of account suspension

Instagram has been facing some technical issues where users are unable to access their accounts and get notifications related to account suspension. The technical team is looking into the matter. Last week, Meta-owned WhatsApp also faced similar concerns, where users were unable to use the platform.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: October 31, 2022 20:58 IST
Instagram has reportedly stopped working properly for many users across the world. Some users have reported that their account has been locked, and a few have also tweeted about being notified of their account being suspended.

Instagram users started facing trouble today when they were unable to get online and instead, got a message on the app indicating that their account had been suspended. The users shared screenshots with the notification message and it created a buzz on the micro-blogging platform- Twitter. Later, @InstagramComms tweeted that there has been a technical problem, and the company has taken no such move for mass banning of the accounts.

Post witnessing the news of Instagram down and accounts getting suspended, the photo-sharing platform tweeted that they are aware of the problems and are looking into it, without any further comment on the ‘suspension of the accounts’, which seems like a bug. 

Also, Meta-owned WhatsApp faced trouble last week when the platform stopped working for more than an hour due to a significant technical problem.

A few users have also complained about losing followers on the photo-sharing platform. The company has not stated anything regarding the same.

This is a must to mention, not all users have been witnessing the concert and are still able to access their accounts, send/receive DMs and even upload status and posts on the platform. their accounts found that their followers had dropped significantly, presumably as a result of so many accounts being suspended.

 

