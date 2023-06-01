Infinix Note 30 5G teased with JBL-powered stereo speakers, 108MP camera: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Note 30 5G teased with JBL-powered stereo speakers, 108MP camera

Infinix has recently begun teasing the upcoming Note 30 5G in the Indian market, which is scheduled to launch in mid-June 2023. The smartphone was unveiled last month alongside other devices in the Note 30 series. The upcoming Note 30 5G will boast JBL-powered stereo speakers, ensuring an immersive audio experience (claims the company). With Sound by JBL, users can expect superior sound quality, distortion-free volume, richer bass, and the renowned JBL signature sound. This feature will enhance the music and video playback on the phone.

Equipped with a remarkable 108MP camera, the Infinix Note 30 5G offers an incredible photography experience. It introduces a film mode for capturing videos with a cinematic touch, adding a creative flair to your footage. Additionally, the phone's super night mode ensures exceptional clarity and minimal noise in low-light conditions, resulting in stunning images that surpass expectations.

Adding to its impressive features, the Infinix Note 30 5G will incorporate a dual-view functionality that enables users to record videos simultaneously using both the front and rear cameras. This innovative feature opens up new possibilities for capturing diverse perspectives and creating engaging content.

As a reminder, the Infinix Note 30 5G boasts a spacious 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD screen, delivering crisp visuals and enhanced clarity. With a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the display ensures seamless scrolling and fluid animations. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm processor, offering powerful performance. It also offers ample storage options with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. To keep up with the demands of the day, the phone houses a robust 5000mAh (typical) battery and supports 45W fast charging, ensuring quick and convenient recharging.

Though the launch date has not been out yet, it is expected to come to the Indian market soon.

