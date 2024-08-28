Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Infinix Hot 50 5G India launch set for September 5: What to expect?

Infinix is set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market which will feature an improved camera, IP54 rating, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 128GB onboard storage and more. Here is everything you need to know.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2024 17:12 IST
Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Hot 50 5G

Infinix, one of the smartphone brands available in India has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphone- the Hot 50 5G. The handset is set to make its debut on September 5 in the Indian market. Furthermore, the company has shared a glimpse of the upcoming device’s design and some key features. 

The Hot 50 5G is said to include several other variants from the series like- the Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 4G, Hot 50 Pro+ and Hot 50i variants.

Design Details

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is said to be the thinnest smartphone in the segment, with a thickness of just 7.8mm. While the company has not yet disclosed the exact pricing, it has further hinted that the device will be positioned in the mid-range market. 

The smartphone will be available in 3 colour variants: 

  • Black
  • Blue
  • Green

The rear end comes with a vertical pill-shaped module which is further housed with three box-like squares along with rounded edges for the camera setup. On the front, the device will sport a display with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout and slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

Highlighting features

The Infinix Hot 50 5G includes a ‘Wet Touch’ display which enables the users to operate the screen even when it is wet.

The handset comes with an IP54 rating (dust and splash resistance)- making it a durable choice for Indian users. Furthermore, it has received a TÜV SÜD 60-month fluency certification, ensuring smooth performance over a prolonged period.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. 

The rear camera setup includes an ‘Aspherical Lens’ and supports an ‘f/1.8 aperture/25mm’ configuration, claiming to deliver good photo quality in various lighting conditions.

