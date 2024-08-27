Airtel partnered with Apple to offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Indian subscriber

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel partners with Apple to offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Indian subscriber

Bharti Airtel has announced a new partnership with Apple, to provide its subscribers with access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. This collaboration aims to enhance Airtel's entertainment offerings for both mobile and Wi-Fi subscribers across India. The new bundled services will be available through selected prepaid, postpaid as well as Wi-Fi plans.

Apple TV+ and Music bundled with Airtel plans

Airtel Xstream subscribers will now be able to enjoy Apple TV+ content through select Wi-Fi plans.

While Airtel Xstream already offers subscriptions to various OTT platforms like:

Amazon Prime Video

Sony LIV

Disney+ Hotstar

Netflix

Apple TV+

They will now join the list for premium Wi-Fi and postpaid plans.

This marks a significant addition to Airtel’s entertainment portfolio, enabling users to stream Apple’s exclusive content.

Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, further expressed the excitement over the partnership, by stating, “We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.”

Apple Music for mobile subscribers

In addition to Apple TV+, Airtel's mobile subscribers will receive exclusive offers on Apple Music, Apple's audio streaming service. These offers will be bundled with Airtel's Wynk Premium subscription, enabling users to access Apple Music's extensive library, offline music downloads, lossless audio streaming, and time-synced lyrics.

Pricing and availability

Currently, the Apple TV+ subscription in India starts at Rs. 99 per month, while Apple Music offers various plans, including Rs. 59 per month for students, Rs. 99 for individual users, and Rs. 149 for families.

However, Airtel has announced that both Apple TV+ and Apple Music will be available exclusively to Airtel customers in India later this year, enhancing the value of their subscriptions.

