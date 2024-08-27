Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Online games can benefit people with Autism: New research revealed

Playing online games could enhance the social skills of people with autism as the study which involved eight individuals with autism participated in the popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons, both in-person and online.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2024 18:34 IST
Online games, Autism, tech news
Image Source : FILE Online games can benefit people with Autism

Playing online games could help in boosting the social skills of people with autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder. The recent study which was released on Tuesday was mentioned by researchers from the University of Plymouth (in the UK) in a small study which engaged eight people with autism in a popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons played both in person and online.

The study, published in the journal Autism, sought to investigate whether placing people in a social setting where they felt at ease could improve their performance.

“There are many myths and misconceptions about autism, with some of the biggest suggesting that those with it aren’t socially motivated, or don’t have any imagination. Dungeons and Dragons go against all that, centring around working together in a team, all of which takes place in a completely imaginary environment,” said lead author Dr Gray Atherton, Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Plymouth.

Following a brief introduction to the game, the players spent six weeks acting out situations in small groups, all under the supervision of a game master.

The researchers then conducted one-on-one interviews with them to find out how their autism may have affected their experiences and whether or not playing the game had an effect on their lives.

The participants claimed that they frequently concealed or masked their autism symptoms. Playing the game also gave them access to a welcoming atmosphere where they instantly felt a natural affinity with other players.

Furthermore, the participants believed that they could apply some of the characteristics of their new persona outside of the game, which changed how they felt about themselves.

“Those taking part in our study saw the game as a breath of fresh air, a chance to take on a different persona and share experiences outside of an often-challenging reality. That sense of escapism made them feel incredibly comfortable, and many of them said they were now trying to apply aspects of it in their daily lives,” Atherton added.

Inputs from IANS

 

